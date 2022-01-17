AGF Investments LLC Makes New $558,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $76.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.