AGF Investments LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.94.

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total transaction of $16,389,617.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,284,371 shares of company stock worth $4,493,439,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,049.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,058.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $873.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 339.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

