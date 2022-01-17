AGF Investments LLC Sells 199 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $243.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

