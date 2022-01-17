AGF Investments LLC Takes $570,000 Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Itron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $63.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,052.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

