AGF Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $122.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.