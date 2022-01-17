Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $266,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 68.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 432,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 196.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 392,012 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

