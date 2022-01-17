Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Up 45.6% in December

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 755,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Agrify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Agrify stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.78. Agrify has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 million. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 82.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agrify will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Agrify in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agrify by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agrify by 39.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agrify in the second quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

