Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 342,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 195,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.58. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.