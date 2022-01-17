Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 142.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB opened at $163.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.46.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.79.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,150,824 shares of company stock valued at $211,706,351 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.