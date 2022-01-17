Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Raised to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Shares of AIXXF opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

