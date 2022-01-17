Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACI. Barclays boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after buying an additional 1,544,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 777,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after buying an additional 545,970 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 524,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 520,705 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

