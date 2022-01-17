Alliance Global Partners Trims Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Target Price to $9.50

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ICCM stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.92. Icecure Medical has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Icecure Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

About Icecure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

