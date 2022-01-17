Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 93,798 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $96,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $80.83 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,797,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

