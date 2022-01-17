Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,649 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $99,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,315 shares of company stock worth $2,715,072. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

TFC opened at $67.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $67.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.