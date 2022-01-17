Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,560,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 152,681 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $101,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 279,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,067 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 15.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 315,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 590.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 302,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 258,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

