Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,929 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $91,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVNC. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RVNC opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

