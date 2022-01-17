Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Timken were worth $88,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

NYSE:TKR opened at $73.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.29. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

