Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 191,271 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,271 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $105,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Element Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Element Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

ESI stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.07.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

