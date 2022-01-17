Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 215,525 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $111,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,450,000 after acquiring an additional 119,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,354,000 after acquiring an additional 316,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after acquiring an additional 585,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,572,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $42.18 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVT shares. Truist upped their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

