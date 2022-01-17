Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stake Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

