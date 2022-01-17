Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 308,515 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $72,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,752,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $42.37 on Monday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The company had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

