Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $84.77 Million Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $84,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after purchasing an additional 717,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,163 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $98,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,656 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,060,962 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $69,764,000 after purchasing an additional 164,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,421 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $78,440,000 after purchasing an additional 300,951 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $28.96 on Monday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

