Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in STERIS were worth $65,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $234.52 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $248.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

