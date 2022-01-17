Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,828 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $77,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,538 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

HIG stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

