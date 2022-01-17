Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 30.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after buying an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after buying an additional 687,374 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 72.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 282,130 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

ALSN opened at $41.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.