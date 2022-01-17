Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 1,135 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.06. 96,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.