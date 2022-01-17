Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 2,162 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $92,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,366.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.51. 37,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,840. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

