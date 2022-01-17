Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,958 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $56.68. 40,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

