Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.96.

LULU stock traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,790. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

