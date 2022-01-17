Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $374.48. The stock had a trading volume of 903,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,590. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

