Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Grid Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,940. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In related news, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $142,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

