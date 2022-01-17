Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,038,000 after buying an additional 283,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,008,000 after buying an additional 304,437 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.11. 1,255,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

