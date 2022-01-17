AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of BOX worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BOX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in BOX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 248,080 shares of company stock worth $6,681,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

