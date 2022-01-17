AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Progressive by 9.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in Progressive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 93.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 323,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 156,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $109.75 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.81%.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,764. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

