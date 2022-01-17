AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 456,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21,882.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 276,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,216,000 after purchasing an additional 275,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 317.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 294,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 223,712 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $168.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.10. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.