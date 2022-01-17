AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 194,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 231,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $75.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

