AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 75.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 41.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 75,863 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

