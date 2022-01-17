AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 19.8% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,384,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $78,956,000 after purchasing an additional 200,771 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,699,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $553,055,000 after buying an additional 1,436,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $51.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

