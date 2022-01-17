AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,792 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Murphy USA by 513.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Murphy USA by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Murphy USA by 137.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Murphy USA by 18,863.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 153,737 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

MUSA opened at $192.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.47 and a 12 month high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.