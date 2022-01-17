Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 52.5% in December

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the December 15th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $3.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $5.94.

ALSMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alstom from €43.00 ($48.86) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alstom from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

