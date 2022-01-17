Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Receives C$14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.00.

ARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.75 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.25. 18,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,132. The company has a market cap of C$271.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.33. The company has a current ratio of 164.93, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.70. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.93.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

