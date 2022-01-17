Ambrosus Market Cap Achieves $13.37 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $13.37 million and $69,998.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,039,930 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

