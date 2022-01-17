American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT stock opened at $250.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.20. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.63.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.