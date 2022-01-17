American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $64.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 2.17.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

