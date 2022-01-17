Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Insider Sells C$583,348.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 355,700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$583,348.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,546,800 shares in the company, valued at C$23,856,752.

Luzich Partners LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 395,600 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total transaction of C$644,828.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 304,100 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$468,314.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 7,000,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$9,100,000.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 174,100 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$235,035.00.

Shares of ARG opened at C$1.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.56 million and a P/E ratio of 6.14. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.38.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.61 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

