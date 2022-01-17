Ampleforth Trading Up 78.2% This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 78.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $162.14 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 149,145,958 coins and its circulating supply is 128,616,683 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

