Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $6,810,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after buying an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.74.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

