Analysts Anticipate Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Atreca posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atreca.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atreca by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 461,015 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Atreca by 77.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 198,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.07. Atreca has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.