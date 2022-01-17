Analysts Anticipate Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Atreca posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atreca.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74).
Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.07. Atreca has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $20.29.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.
