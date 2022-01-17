Analysts Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report $27.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.43 million and the highest is $27.90 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $33.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $99.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.41 million to $100.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $111.30 million, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $116.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,580. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $223.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,100 shares of company stock worth $182,905. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

