Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post sales of $9.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 million and the highest is $28.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $49.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.05 million, with estimates ranging from $21.05 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $91.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,009,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

